Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $510,236,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. 3,577,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,773. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

