Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $900.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $187.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $940.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $231.76 million, with estimates ranging from $3.37 million to $727.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,918,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.