Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Floor & Decor also reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $32,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

