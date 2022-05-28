Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. 3,504,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,494. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 309.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

