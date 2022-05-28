Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. International Paper posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.