Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will report $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the highest is $5.71. RH reported earnings per share of $4.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $26.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $28.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $32.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.39.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock traded up $12.62 on Monday, hitting $291.03. The company had a trading volume of 896,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 52 week low of $236.29 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

