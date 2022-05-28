Analysts Anticipate Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

