Analysts Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $996.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $996.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $988.14 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $894.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $264.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day moving average is $239.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

