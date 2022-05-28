Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will report $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.96. 950,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,866. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

