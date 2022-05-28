Analysts Expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Brokerages expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $14.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $17.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,948. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NetEase by 28.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in NetEase by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 118.9% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after buying an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $112,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

