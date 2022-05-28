Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will post $403.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.80 million and the highest is $516.27 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,908 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $92,207,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after acquiring an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,457. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

