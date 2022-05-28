Analysts Expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to announce ($1.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the lowest is ($1.79). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($6.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.64) to ($5.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 73.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up 1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching 30.96. 17,473,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,552,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of 67.16. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

