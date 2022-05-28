Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Robert Half International posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. CL King increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. 1,762,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

