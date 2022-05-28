Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. 65,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

