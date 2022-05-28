Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT at $4.35

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.89) to €4.00 ($4.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AFLYY remained flat at $$3.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,543. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.