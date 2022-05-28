Analysts Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price at $127.50

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,878. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.74 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.64.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,312,296 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

