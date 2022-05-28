Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) PT at C$64.55

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.94. 36,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.09. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$42.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.60, for a total value of C$89,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,575,896.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $266,706.

Altus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.