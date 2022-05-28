Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Price Target at C$4.14

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

ACB opened at C$2.14 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$2.07 and a one year high of C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

