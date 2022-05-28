Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$138.92

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$138.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

DOO stock opened at C$99.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.05. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 11.9305514 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

