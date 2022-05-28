Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) PT at $11.82

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,518,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,990,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 810,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 365,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 124,724 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 112,690 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

