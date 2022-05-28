Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $193.88

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $3,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.80. 966,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

