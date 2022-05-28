Analysts Set NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target at $16.00

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NPTN. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 966,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.82. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,698,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,581 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $17,003,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

