Analysts Set Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Target Price at $361.33

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

