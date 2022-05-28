Analysts Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target at $32.67

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $29.89. 219,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $836.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.79. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $10,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,354. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.