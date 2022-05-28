Analyzing Rover Group (ROVR) and The Competition

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rover Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Rover Group alerts:

78.8% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rover Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million -$64.05 million -4.49 Rover Group Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 24.60

Rover Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% Rover Group Competitors -24.25% 340.79% -3.81%

Risk & Volatility

Rover Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rover Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rover Group Competitors 271 1023 1550 85 2.49

Rover Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 85.52%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 27.51%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Rover Group competitors beat Rover Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.