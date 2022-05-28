Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of PLAN opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27.

In other Anaplan news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after buying an additional 293,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 328.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,096,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,087,000 after acquiring an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 656,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

