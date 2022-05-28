Anatole Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,037,973 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Anatole Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,948,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037,973 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance accounts for 1.8% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Anatole Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.36% of Full Truck Alliance worth $33,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of YMM stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,877. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

