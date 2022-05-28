Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 456.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

ANDHF opened at $40.86 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

