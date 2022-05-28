ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Given New GBX 231 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 231 ($2.91) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ANGLE stock opened at 21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 15.08. ANGLE has a one year low of 12.56 and a one year high of 21.00.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.