ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Given New GBX 231 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 231 ($2.91) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ANGLE stock opened at 21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 15.08. ANGLE has a one year low of 12.56 and a one year high of 21.00.
ANGLE Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANGLE (ANPCY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.