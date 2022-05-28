ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 50,123.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 220,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,453 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $535.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.06.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

