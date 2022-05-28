ApeCoin Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00021697 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $314.56 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.72 or 0.01196817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00510477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008789 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.