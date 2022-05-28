ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Up 15.9% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.65 or 0.05401362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00506301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008715 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

