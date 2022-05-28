Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,509,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,798. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

