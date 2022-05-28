AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,548,000 after purchasing an additional 244,402 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $125,411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $108.89 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.19 and a 52 week high of $148.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.48.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.