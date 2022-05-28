Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

AQST traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.03. 481,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

