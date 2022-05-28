Archon Partners LLC Makes New $7.22 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Archon Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $72.78. 6,566,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

