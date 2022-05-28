Archon Partners LLC Sells 24,500 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Archon Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,964. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.