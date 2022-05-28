Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $447,508.98 and approximately $86,173.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.22 or 0.02440422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00509249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032678 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

