Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Shares Sold by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,578 shares during the quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Aries I Acquisition worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aries I Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 10,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Aries I Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

