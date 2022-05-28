Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4,066.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock worth $10,171,538. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

