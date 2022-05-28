Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Standard Investments LLC

Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology makes up about 9.4% of Standard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Standard Investments LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Aspen Technology worth $371,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,304,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.73. The company had a trading volume of 271,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,529. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $197.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.83.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

