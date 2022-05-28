Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ASMB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.88. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

