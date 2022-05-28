Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.