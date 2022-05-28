Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) to post $27.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.82 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 308.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $133.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.54 million to $154.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $264.29 million, with estimates ranging from $202.14 million to $310.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of AUPH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,455. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

