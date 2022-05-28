Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.220-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.10.
Shares of ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.49.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.