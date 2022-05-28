Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.220-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.10.

Shares of ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

