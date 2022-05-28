Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Automatic Data Processing worth $417,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $224.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.18 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.