Autonio Hits Market Capitalization of $570,295.21 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $570,295.21 and approximately $2,369.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.56 or 0.03804135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00514652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.