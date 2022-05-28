AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $16.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,095.33.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $26.43 on Monday, reaching $2,055.39. 226,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,636. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,041.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,978.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

