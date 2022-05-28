AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.37. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $5.46 on Friday, hitting $210.91. 702,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,665. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.63 and its 200 day moving average is $239.57. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $197.62 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.