Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Holdings Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 181,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $84.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68.

